UGC chairman resigns
The chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Professor Kazi Shahidullah, has stepped down from his position. He sent his resignation letter to the education ministry on Sunday.
He has been in Australia since last year, except for a short trip to Bangladesh. UGC member Professor Md Alamgir has been serving as the acting chairman.
In his resignation letter, the UGC chairman noted that he has been in Australia since 20 August, for treatment. He is expressing his inability to serve as the UGC chairman considering the physical conditions and suggestions of physicians.
He, former vice chancellor of National University, was appointed to the position for the second consecutive time on 26 May last year.