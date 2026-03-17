Salahuddin seeks UK support on police reform, Rohingya crisis
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed held a high-level bilateral meeting with UK Home Office Minister Lord Hanson at the Vienna International Centre on the sidelines of the Global Fraud Summit 2026.
The meeting, held on the second day of the summit, focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas of mutual security and strategic interest, according to a Home Ministry press release received here today.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration in counter-terrorism, maritime security, and defense.
Salahuddin Ahmed praised the longstanding and historic partnership between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom, emphasising the need to elevate strategic ties to new heights.
Lord Hanson echoed this sentiment, expressing the UK’s willingness to continue its support for Bangladesh’s stability and democratic progress, particularly in the post-election period.
A major focus of the discussion was police reform and modernisation.
The Bangladeshi minister sought technical assistance and training support from the UK, highlighting the globally recognized professionalism of British policing.
He stressed that such cooperation would be instrumental in building a modern, accountable, and people-centric police force in Bangladesh.
The two sides also discussed enhanced collaboration in migration management and the criminal justice sector.
Ahmed referred to his recent engagement with Sarah Cooke, calling for accelerated joint efforts in security sector reforms.
The Rohingya crisis featured prominently in the talks.
Bangladesh urged the UK to sustain international pressure to ensure the safe, voluntary, and sustainable repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.
The minister underscored the importance of continued humanitarian and diplomatic support in addressing the crisis and maintaining regional stability.
Lord Hanson commended Bangladesh’s role in hosting displaced populations and its ongoing efforts toward security sector reform.
He assured continued UK cooperation in the discussed areas.
Officials from both countries’ diplomatic missions in Vienna were also present at the meeting.