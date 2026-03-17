Salahuddin seeks UK support on police reform, Rohingya crisis

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed held a high-level bilateral meeting with UK Home Office Minister Lord Hanson at the Vienna International Centre on the sidelines of the Global Fraud Summit 2026.

The meeting, held on the second day of the summit, focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas of mutual security and strategic interest, according to a Home Ministry press release received here today.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration in counter-terrorism, maritime security, and defense.

Salahuddin Ahmed praised the longstanding and historic partnership between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom, emphasising the need to elevate strategic ties to new heights.