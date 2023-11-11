PM Hasina opens Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail Line

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated the much awaited 102km Chattogram's Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail Line at a cost of Taka 18034.47 crore opening a new era in railway connectivity in the country.

"Today, the Cox's Bazar is linked with the railway connectivity. This is the day of feeling proud," she said while opening the rail line along with the iconic Cox's Bazar Railway Station unveiling a plaque at the newly constructed rail station here.

The prime minister said she was really very much pleased as she in person could present at the inaugural ceremony of Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail Line.

"I have kept my promise with inaugurating the railway. This was a longstanding demand of this region. The demand was met today," she added.

The new rail track ushers new hope in strong footing of country's economy with boosting tourism, industrialisation, business and trade as well.

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Edimon Ginting and Secretary of the Railways Ministry Dr. Md. Humayun Kabir spoke at the function.

A number of ministers including Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, senior Awami League (AL) leaders and other dignitaries were present.

A video documentary on the activities of Bangladesh Railway and the Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail Line project was screened at the function.

Earlier, on her arrival at the railway station, the prime minister was welcomed with traditional dance performances by the local artistes.

With the inauguration of the railway station, Cox's Bazar, having the world's largest sandy beach, has come under the rail connectivity, 133 years after the first initiative was taken during the British period.

After opening the train line, the premier took a ride on a train from Cox's Bazar to Ramu.

An intercity train on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route will start operation on December 1 as the Bangladesh Railway has already fixed its schedule and fare. The name of the train has not been fixed yet.