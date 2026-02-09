EC issues guidelines on use of vehicles by candidates, agents on polling day
The Election Commission (EC) has issued directives regarding the use of vehicles by contesting candidates and their election agents on polling day for the referendum and the 13th National Parliamentary Election scheduled to be held on 12 February.
According to the directives, each candidate and his or her election agent will be allowed to use one vehicle each such as a jeep, car, microbus, CNG-run three-wheeler, battery-run auto-rickshaw or other small vehicles for movement on polling day.
Each vehicle may carry a maximum of five persons, including the driver, who must hold a valid driving licence. If a candidate appoints a gunman for security purposes, the gunman will be included within the five-person limit.
In areas where movement of vehicles other than motorcycles is not possible, both the candidate and the election agent will be allowed to use up to two motorcycles each. Each motorcycle may carry no more than two persons, including the licensed driver.
In the case of waterway transport, both the candidate and the election agent may travel with a maximum of five persons each, including the boat operator.
The EC also stated that candidates or election agents must obtain identity cards from the Returning Officer by applying for permission for persons accompanying them in the vehicle, excluding the candidate, election agent and gunman.
Vehicles must also display stickers issued by the Returning Officer.
The directive further noted that no person other than the candidate and the election agent will be allowed to enter the polling centre premises.