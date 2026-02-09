EC issues guidelines on use of vehicles by candidates, agents on polling day

The Election Commission (EC) has issued directives regarding the use of vehicles by contesting candidates and their election agents on polling day for the referendum and the 13th National Parliamentary Election scheduled to be held on 12 February.

According to the directives, each candidate and his or her election agent will be allowed to use one vehicle each such as a jeep, car, microbus, CNG-run three-wheeler, battery-run auto-rickshaw or other small vehicles for movement on polling day.