SM Sultan 97th birth anniversary observed in Narail

The legendary artist Sultan’s artworks were exhibited in Simla of India in 1946, in Lahore and Karachi of Pakistan in 1948-49 and in New York, Boston, London and Michigan University in 1959, long before his exhibition at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in 1976.
He joined the International conference of painters in America in 1950 as the representative of the then Pakistan government.
SM Sultan won Ekushey Padak in 1982, Bangladesh Charu Shilpi Sangsad Award in 1986 and Swadhinata Padak in 1993.
He was entitled the “Man of Asia” in 1982 by Cambridge University and the Bangladesh government declared him “A resident of artist” in 1984.
The famous artist was born to a poor family at Masumdia area in Narail town on 10 August, 1924.
He died in Jashore Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on October 10, 1994. He was buried at the yard of his own house in Masumdia-Kurigram area of Narail pourashava.
