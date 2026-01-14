Farmgate road blockade by students causing severe traffic
Students of Tejgaon College staged a protest by blocking roads in the Farmgate area of the capital, demanding justice for the killing of a fellow student.
The students began the road blockade at approximately 11:30 am today, Wednesday. As a result of the blockade, vehicular movement on several roads in the Farmgate area came to a halt.
The obstruction caused severe traffic congestion, resulting in significant hardship for both commuters and drivers.
At around 2:20 pm, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Police for the Tejgaon Division, Fazlul Karim, told Prothom Alo that Tejgaon College students had blocked the roads around midday and were still present on the streets, continuing their protest.
In December last year, a clash occurred between two groups at the Tejgaon College hostel, during which Sakibul Hasan Rana, 18, a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) second-year student of the college, was seriously injured.
He later died on 10 December while undergoing treatment, four days after sustaining the injuries. Students have previously taken to the streets on several occasions demanding justice for the incident and resumed their protest again today, Wednesday.