Farmgate road blockade by students causing severe traffic

Students of Tejgaon College staged a protest by blocking roads in the Farmgate area of the capital, demanding justice for the killing of a fellow student.

The students began the road blockade at approximately 11:30 am today, Wednesday. As a result of the blockade, vehicular movement on several roads in the Farmgate area came to a halt.

The obstruction caused severe traffic congestion, resulting in significant hardship for both commuters and drivers.