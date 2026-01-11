EU chief election observer’s explanations of an inclusive and participatory election

When asked whether the current situation in Bangladesh is conducive to a peaceful election, Ijabs responded, “As in many other countries, law and order is an issue in Bangladesh, and it is something the EU observation mission is paying close attention to. My initial impression is that the Bangladeshi authorities are aware of the risks. The most challenging task here is to strike a balance between, on the one hand, the effective deployment of law enforcement agencies, and on the other, safeguarding freedom of expression and assembly. We will closely observe how this balance is maintained.”

In response to a question about whether holding both the parliamentary election and the referendum on the same day poses risks, Ivars Ijabs said it was not common to have two votes on the same day, although it does happen in some cases. “Basically, we will observe the parliamentary election, as the referendum falls outside our mandate. However, since the two processes are linked, we will monitor whether citizens are sufficiently informed to make their decisions properly. As referendums are an issue of interest in many countries, we will pay particular attention to this aspect.”

Asked whether the EU observation mission sees a level playing field for all participants in the election, Ijabs said, “We will assess the level playing field from various perspectives. For example, we are observing access to the media.”

He noted that the extent to which each candidate can access the media is an issue in many countries. He added that candidate registration is another important component of a level playing field, and that the mission is monitoring the ongoing appeals process related to nominations.