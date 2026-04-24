Oil supply increases, suffering eases little

Many people use petrol along with octane in motorcycles and cars. In the country, demand for petrol is slightly higher than that for octane. The entire annual demand is met from domestically produced petrol. This petrol is produced from condensate obtained as a by-product of gas fields and from imported condensate. Currently, petrol stock stands at 20,558 tonnes.

BPC data show that in April last year, an average of 1,374 tonnes of petrol was supplied daily. This time, the allocation has been increased to 1,511 tonnes. On 20 April, 1,461 tonnes were supplied to the market, 1,540 tonnes on 21 April, and 1,563 tonnes on 22 April.

Among the fuel oils used in the country, diesel is the main one, accounting for 63 per cent of total fuel consumption. After the war began in the Middle East, some tension was created as ships could not arrive on time.

Last month alone, the stock of diesel decreased by 150,000 tonnes as six diesel ships failed to arrive. At the same time, due to fear related to the war, there was a tendency to purchase extra fuel. To control this additional buying, diesel supply was reduced.

Alongside this, the government took initiatives to import diesel from alternative sources. Suppliers have already increased diesel supply. Currently, diesel stock stands at 145,822 tonnes. Several more ships carrying diesel are scheduled to arrive this month. Diesel is still being unloaded from a ship in Chattogram.