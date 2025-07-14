Why will Prof Yunus not be declared ‘national reformer’ and those killed in uprising ‘national martyrs’: HC

The High Court has issued a ruling asking why no order will be issued to declare Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus “national reformer”.

The court on Monday also asked why no order will be issued to publish the actual list of the those, including Abu Sayeed and Mugdho, killed during the mass uprising in 2024 and declare them “national martyrs”.

The HC bench of Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Sayed Jahed Mansur issued today the rulings after holding a hearing on a writ petition, filed in February.