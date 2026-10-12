Charges brought against 2 former army officers, put on 4-day remand

Former two army officers, Lieutenant Colonel (Retd.) Debashish and Lieutenant (Retd.) Kazi Gulshan Ara, have been arrested by the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Police stated that they were arrested under the Anti-Terrorism Act and Cyber Security Act cases.

According to police, they were arrested late last night during a raid in the capital. The operation was conducted by members of the Pallabi Zonal Team of DMP's Detective Branch. They were apprehended from a house in the Banani DOHS area at around 2: 30 AM.

Pallabi Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jalal Uddin told Prothom Alo that a DB police inspector has filed a case against the former army officers under the Anti-Terrorism Act and Cyber Security Act.

The case statement alleges that the arrested former army officers and their associates are involved in anti-government propaganda, fund-raising, and creating and promoting provocative digital content for violence on various social media platforms.

Additionally, they are accused of maintaining contact with former army chief General (Retd.) Aziz Ahmed and former Home Minister and top fugitive leaders through a platform named 'Unity Care Public Parliament' and are involved in conspiracies against the state.