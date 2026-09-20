Narayanganj reclaims a canal and its public life

People now come to Baburail Canal to walk, sit, exercise or spend time with their children. It has become part of everyday life in Narayanganj. A little over a decade ago, the same stretch was associated with accumulated waste, stagnant water and encroachment. But, the transformation has now earned two international honours for architects Md Ishtiaque Zahir and Iqbal Habib of VITTI Sthapati Brindo Ltd.

The project won the Foreign Countries’ Architect of the Year Award at the 35th JK Architect of the Year Awards. It was also named Regional Winner of the CAA Social Impact Award 2026, organised by the Commonwealth Association of Architects.