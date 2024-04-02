The Daily Star terminates its executive editor Syed Ashfaq
Popular English daily The Daily Star has terminated its executive director Syed Ashfaqul Haque, with immediate effect.
In a notice on its website on Tuesday, the newspaper said, “The management of The Daily Star has issued a termination notice to Syed Ashfaqul Haque, the newspaper's Executive Editor. The notice takes effect immediately.”
Noting his previous positions, the notice mentioned that Syed Ashfaqul Haque joined the newspaper in 1993 in the sports section and worked as sports editor, joint news editor, news editor, chief news editor, and finally as its executive editor from 2019 till date.