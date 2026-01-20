2 teachers of University of Asia Pacific dismissed amid protests

Two teachers at the University of Asia Pacific (UAP) were dismissed last Sunday amid protests on campus.

Students involved in the protest, organised under the banner of ‘general students and alumni’, claimed that one of the teachers was Islamophobic, while the other was affiliated with the Awami League, whose activities are banned now.

The dismissed teachers are associate professor and head of the Department of Basic Sciences and Humanities ASM Mohsin, and assistant professor of the same department Layeka Bashir.

In response to the situation, the university authorities issued a notice on Monday, announcing that all classes would remain suspended until further instructions.

Sources within the university said that the controversy initially began with a Facebook post from Layeka Bashir, which prompted a section of students to express anger online.

After the semester break, on the first day of classes on Sunday, students staged a protest on campus. In the evening, the university authorities informed the students that the two teachers had been dismissed.