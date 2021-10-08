‘Social costs of women’s migration very high’

To address the challenges facing women migrant workers, they made a set of recommendations, including proper support for them at home.
Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) organised the consultation on “Migration through Gendered Lens: Role of the Media” at a city hotel.
Tasneem Siddiqui, founding chair of RMMRU, delivered the welcome speech; Shirin Lira, senior IBP manager and gender and social inclusion adviser of PROKAS at British Council, described the event’s objectives.
The speakers discussed climate migration issues. They said there were no visible activities from the relevant ministries for the people who were displaced due to the adverse effect of climate change in the country.
Tanvir Shakil Joy, a member of the Parliamentarians’ Caucus on Migration and Development, chaired the session “Gendered Analysis of Climate Change and Displacement.”
He emphasised the need for taking climate-related programmes based on practical experiences.