Some political parties conspiring to oust AL govt: PM Hasina

The prime minister said Awami League gave an election manifesto in 2008 and came to power after winning election. “In that manifesto we had declared Vision 2021. I am expressing my gratitude towards the people of the country for electing us repeatedly,” she said.
Mentioning that as per the election manifesto the country has attained its target, she said “We have promoted our country from least developed country to developing nation while we were celebrating the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the Independence.”
Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the ruling Awami League, said “My question, don’t they like this upgradation of the country? and that is why they wanted to remove this government.”
She said that the government has taken steps to change the fate of the country’s people, and added mass people living in the grassroots level and rural areas are getting benefits from its move to change their fate.
She continued “For that reason they need to oust Sheikh Hasina’s government. My question is to them what our crime is.”
The prime minister said the government has given importance on the research of agricultural issues so that the country could get more positive results in food production along with other related issues.
In this connection, she mentioned that the government has taken numerous development programmes to do the welfare of the mass people of the country.
Spelling out various steps of her government for the welfare of the agriculture and farmers of the country, she said the government is very much serious about the agriculture and farmers. “We have forged the system so that farmers could get the fair price of their produced items,” she said.
With Krishak League president Samir Chanda in the chair, its general secretary Umme Kulsum Smrity delivered welcome address.
Krishak League’s former presidents MA Jalil and Motahar Hossain Mollah, former General Secretaries Mizanur Rahman Manu and Harun Or Rashid, among others, also spoke.
At the function, an audio-visual documentary was screened on the occasion of 50th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Krishak League.
The prime minister also unveiled a publication of Krishak League.
The prime minister said the country become self-sufficient in food production, per capita income has been increased, cent per cent electricity coverage has been ensured and land-homeless people are getting house and land.
Highlighting that people find livelihood after getting house and land as well as become self-reliant, she questioned, “Is it the crime of Awami League government? And that is why this government has to be ousted.”
She said they have established digital Bangladesh and constructed the much cherished Padma Bridge with own financing which has changed the image of Bangladesh abroad.
She added that country’s first satellite Bangabandhu-I has been sent to the orbit and broadband connectivity has been made available in the villages, resulting in the youth of the country are doing foreign job staying at villages and attained economic solvency.
Regarding the completion of Payra 1300-MW power plant before the eight months of scheduled time and saving of Tk 9 bllion (900 crore), Sheikh Hasina said the critics do not praise it as they feel sad to applaud the success.
Rather they raise question what is the necessity of such a big project, she said adding, “Such project is required to provide 100 per cent electricity.”
The prime minister said they are establishing 100 special economic zones across the country where both local and foreign investment is coming. “We are doing it considering processing the products being produced in different parts in the country”, she added.
She said the government has been constructing roads, bridges and culverts every nook and corner which have eased the movement of people but “they don’t like it”.
She added they are doing all required steps for the start-ups so they can become entrepreneurs.
She continued that the government has set up community clinics where 30 types of medicines are being given free of cost while other modern and specialised treatment have been made accessible to upazila and district levels.
She went on saying that her government has been providing social safety net allowance and disabled allowance to bring solvency to the poor families. “Actually they are working to bring happiness and smiles of farmers, labourers and mass people”, she added.
Posing the question to all, she said “What is the offense of us” and “Why they want to oust Awami League government”.
Sheikh Hasina said when they were in power they have looted people’s money, killed people and Awami League leaders and activists as well as tortured Purnima, Mahima many more.
She added did the people forget those atrocities and forget their brutalities in 2013, 2015?
Sheikh Hasina said this Bangladesh is now a role model of development, which is moving ahead. “But, a section of our country’s people are trying to tarnish the image of Bangladesh abroad through propaganda and to oust the government.”