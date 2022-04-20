Some political parties conspiring to oust AL govt: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said a group of political parties in patronisation of BNP-Jamaat alliance is engaged in conspiracy to oust the Awami League government only to cast the people again in the reign of darkness and miserable era.

“What their motive is to topple the government. Actually, they want to deprive the people from all the facilities that are being provided by the government. Is it their only target and objective?” She said.

The premier said this while addressing the weeklong programme on 50th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Krishak League as the chief guest at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka.

She said some political leaders are in Bangladesh who never remains beside the people during any crisis moment; rather they are very much busy to raise movement for ousting the government.

She added, “Manna, Kamal Hossain, the communist party and left leaning parties are now involved with BNP-Jamaat alliance for forging movement to topple the Awami League government.”

Sheikh Hasina posed a question saying, “What is the fault of Awami League that they wanted to oust the government”.