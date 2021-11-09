South Korea to resume entry of Bangladeshi expatriate workers: Envoy

Minister Imran, expressing deep appreciation to the decision of the Korean Government, assured of full cooperation with the Korean authorities for a smooth and successful resumption of Bangladesh expatriate workers' entry and re-entry to Korea.
The Korean government has been admitting foreign expatriate workers from 16 countries including Bangladesh under the Employment Permit System (EPS) since 2004 and annually between 2000-3000 Bangladesh have been benefited under this program.
Currently, the number of Bangladeshi workers staying in Korea under this system is around 7,500. During 2020-21 fiscal year, the amount of the remittance by Bangladesh expatriates in Korea recorded historic high with 209,000 US dollars which made Korea the 13th major remittance source country for Bangladesh.