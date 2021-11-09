South Korea to resume entry of Bangladeshi expatriate workers: Envoy

The government of the Republic of Korea has recently decided to resume the entry of Bangladeshi expatriate workers to the country which has been suspended since June last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, reports UNB.

South Korean ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun informed the decision to Expatriate's Welfare and Overseas Employment minister Imran Ahmed during his meeting with the minister at his office on Tuesday.

Ambassador Lee also requested the Bangladesh government to take necessary steps to ensure that no Covid-19 positive case is found among the Bangladesh expatriate workers coming to Korea by taking necessary preventive measures before, during and after their travel and their full vaccination.