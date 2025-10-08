70pc people deprived of Oxygen when needed

A person cannot survive for more than three minutes without oxygen. Therefore, increasing investment to ensure oxygen security is imperative.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has termed oxygen a life-saving medicine. However, in Bangladesh, nearly 70 per cent of people do not receive adequate oxygen when needed. Due to shortcomings in communication, preparation, and supply services, as well as poor service quality, many patients fail to receive oxygen in time.

This information was revealed yesterday, Tuesday, at the “Bangladesh Oxygen Summit 2025”, held at a five-star hotel in Dhaka. During the event, government representatives announced that oxygen would be included in the list of essential medicines.