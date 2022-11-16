Another police official sent on forced retirement

The home ministry on Wednesday issued a gazette notification in this regard.
Earlier on 31 October, Mahbub Hakim, additional DIG of Tourist Police, and Alamgir Alam, additional DIG of Criminal Investigation Department, were sent into forced retirement issuing two separate gazette notifications.
According to the gazette notifications, both Mahbub Hakim and Alamgir Alam were sent on retirement in 'public interest' in line with the section 45 of the ‘Public Service Act, 2018.
On 18 October, the government sent three superintendents of police into forced retirement.
They are Delwar Hossain Mia and Mirza Abdullah Hel Baki of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Muhammad Shahidullah Chowdhury of police headquarters.