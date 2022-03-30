Speakers laud Malaysia’s role in Rohingya issue, stress diversification in bilateral relations

Malaysia’s strong support to Bangladesh in the Rohingya crisis was lauded at a webinar that focused on shared heritage and extremely good relations between the two Muslim-majority countries, reports UNB.

The webinar titled “Bangladesh-Malaysia Relations: Prognosis for the Future” was hosted by Cosmos Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Cosmos Group.

The opening remarks were delivered by Cosmos Foundation executive director Nahar Khan.

The session was chaired by Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, a renowned scholar-diplomat and former adviser on foreign affairs to the last caretaker government.

Malaysian high commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim was the keynote speaker at the dialogue that will premiere on Thursday evening.