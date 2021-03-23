Special initiative required for workers of the fishing community

Presiding over the virtual meet, Manusher Jonno Foundation’s executive director Shaheen Anam said the fishermen work in difficult a dangerous places, but are paid a pittance. If any of them are lost or die while fishing on the high seas, their families receive no compensation. The women have to take responsibility of the family then. And the women and children workers in this sector are in an even worse predicament.

The moderator of the meeting was Prothom Alo’s assistant editor Firoz Choudhury. The opening presentation was made by Prothom Alo’s Associate editor Abdul Quayum.

Social welfare secretary of Barguna’s Pathargatha National Workers Federation, Zakir Hossain, sad that the workers in this sector lived on the seas in inhuman conditions. They work for 18 to 20 hours at a stretch and still do not get to sleep. There is a lack of drinking water and they spend long stretches without bathing. They have no fixed wages. The trawler owners do not follow 13 of the licence clauses and so the workers have no security. Each family of the fishermen are to be given 40kg of rice when the fishing ban is on, but that is not delivered to them in time.

The keynote regarding the state of the fishing community’s work was presented by the BILS senior officer (planning and monitoring), Rezwanul Huq. He said, 80 per cent of the workers taking part in the research feel that there is a shortage of life saving equipment on the vessels. There is a lack of modern and effective technology to inform them of cyclones. One third of the workers felt that they had to take loans from the trawler owners for the sake of survival and then ha to repay this through labour. They want an end to this. Alongside trade union complications, the workers had to work with no written agreement and so it was difficult to get compensation or avail other rights.