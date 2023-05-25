Bangladesh

Voting ends in Gazipur city polls with high turnout

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Voters wait in queues at Kanaiya Government Primary School centreTanvir Ahammed

Voting at Gazipur City Corporation elections ended with high turnout.

However, vote casting at a few centres is underway as the voters who entered those centres within 4:00pm are waiting in queues to exercise their franchises.

The voting of the country’s largest city corporation started at 8:00am and continued till 4:00pm.

According to the EC, there are a total 1,179,476 voters in Gazipur City Corporation: 592,762 male, 586,696 female and 18 transgender. With 57 general and 19 reserved wards, the city corporation has a total of 480 centres and 3,497 polling booths.

This time, 333 candidates are contesting in the polls; of them eight in mayoral posts, 79 in reserved councilor and 246 in councilor posts.

The returning officer of the election, Faridul Islam said a total of 4,435 CCTV cameras have been set up in all 480 centres. Through these cameras, the EC will observe the election from Nirbachan Bhaban at Agargaon in Dhaka.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment