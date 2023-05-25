Voting ends in Gazipur city polls with high turnout

According to the EC, there are a total 1,179,476 voters in Gazipur City Corporation: 592,762 male, 586,696 female and 18 transgender. With 57 general and 19 reserved wards, the city corporation has a total of 480 centres and 3,497 polling booths.

This time, 333 candidates are contesting in the polls; of them eight in mayoral posts, 79 in reserved councilor and 246 in councilor posts.

The returning officer of the election, Faridul Islam said a total of 4,435 CCTV cameras have been set up in all 480 centres. Through these cameras, the EC will observe the election from Nirbachan Bhaban at Agargaon in Dhaka.