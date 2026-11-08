Consumers forced to pay Tk 300–440 extra for cooking gas

Consumers are still unable to buy liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at government-fixed prices, despite increases in the commissions for importers, distributors and retailers when the prices were last adjusted.

In Dhaka, consumers are having to pay at least Tk 300 extra for a 12kg cylinder in some areas, while the additional amount reaches Tk 440 in others. Prices are also higher than the official rates in markets outside the capital.

On 2 November, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) set the price of a 12kg LPG cylinder at Tk 2,060. The 12kg cylinder is the most widely used size for household cooking.

A visit to 15 LPG shops in different parts of Dhaka on Saturday found that 12kg cylinders were selling for Tk 2,350 to Tk 2,500. Sellers were also charging an additional Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,400 for 45kg cylinders.

When the new prices were announced, the commission for importers of 12kg cylinders, covering storage and bottling costs, was increased by around Tk 82. The distributors' commission was raised from Tk 50 to Tk 85, while the retailers' commission went up from Tk 45 to Tk 70. However, distributors and retailers claim that these commissions are insufficient to cover their costs.

On the issue of higher prices, two major LPG importing companies say they have increased supplies and that action should be taken against those charging consumers extra. Distributors, on the other hand, allege that there is a supply shortage and that some companies are also charging higher prices.