Sputnik V: Bangladesh yet to sign supply agreement with Russia

It could take at least one month to bring the coronavirus vaccine named “Sputnik V” from Russia after singing the deal and other processes, reveals a letter sent by the foreign secretary to the health secretary. Even if the government decides to purchase the vaccine, invented by the Russian scientist, a supply agreement should be signed first. Such a deal has not been signed by the two countries as yet.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen requested health secretary Lokman Hossain Mia in a letter on 2 May to sign the deal immediately. His letter mentioned some steps in the process of bringing vaccines and the Russian vaccine is expected to reach the country after all these steps are completed.