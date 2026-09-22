PM arrives in New York to attend 81st UNGA session

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in New York on Sunday (local time) to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), with Bangladeshi expatriates and BNP leaders and activists in New York staging various programmes to welcome him.

“A Turkish Airlines flight carrying the Prime Minister, his wife Zubaida Rahman and members of his entourage landed at John F Kennedy (JFK) International Airport at 6.20 pm (New York time) after a stopover in Istanbul,” Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony told BSS.

The prime minister was received at the airport by Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York Irene Zubaida Khan and Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Tareq Md Ariful Islam.

A motorcade then escorted him to the Hyatt Grand Central New York, where he will stay during his visit.