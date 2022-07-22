Wasfia Nazreen becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K2

She is the founder of Osel Foundation, which empowers marginalised girls from Bangladesh through the outdoors.
Besides being far more technically difficult to climb than Everest, K2 has notoriously fickle weather, and has only been scaled by 425 people since 1954 -- including around 20 women, reports AFP.
K2, also known as "savage mountain", lies in Karakoram range in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and China.
More than 6,000 people have climbed Everest since Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay first reached the top in 1953 -- some of them multiple times.
Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig, , Iranian Afsaneh Hesamifard and Lebanese-Saudi Nelly Attar became the first women from their respective countries to summit K2 on Friday.