Dhaka University Day
DU led all major democratic movements and struggles in Bangladesh: PM
He called upon the DU’s distinguished alumni, who are contributing to various fields at home and abroad, to become more actively involved in supporting the university’s education, research and innovation activities.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday said after the restoration of democracy in the country, the next challenge is to consolidate it, and Dhaka University has an important role to play in this regard.
“Since its establishment in 1921, Dhaka University has been playing a pioneering role in expanding higher education and promoting knowledge, research and intellectual pursuits in the country,” the prime minister said in a message issued on the occasion of the 105th Dhaka University Day is being observed Sunday.
The Head of the Government extended his heartfelt greetings and congratulations to teachers, students, guardians, alumni and all members of the DU family on the occasion.
He said the university’s students had led all major democratic movements and struggles in Bangladesh, including the Language Movement, the Liberation War, the anti-autocracy movement of the 1990s and the anti-fascist student-public uprising in 2024.
This year’s theme, “Restoration of Democracy and Dhaka University in Higher Education,” is timely and relevant as the country moves to strengthen democracy after its restoration through immense sacrifices, the prime minister mentioned.
Tarique Rahman stressed the need to modernise curricula to meet the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) and automation in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).
He called for the inclusion of subjects such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, programming, digital entrepreneurship, quantum computing, nanotechnology and 5G technology in academic programmes.
The prime minister also put emphasis on the practical and skill-based education rather than education focused solely on obtaining certificates.
He stressed the need to enhance coordination between universities and industries and to strengthen internships, apprenticeships and industry-academia collaboration.
Tarique Rahman said competent teachers must be recruited on the basis of merit and academic excellence, while a stronger research culture should be fostered to enhance innovation and global competitiveness.
He called upon the DU’s distinguished alumni, who are contributing to various fields at home and abroad, to become more actively involved in supporting the university’s education, research and innovation activities.
The prime minister also stressed the importance of integrating culture, sports and creative activities into education.
He said students should acquire proficiency in a third language alongside Bangla and English, develop moral values, and remain aware of mental health, social inclusion and environmental protection issues.
Highlighting entrepreneurship, Tarique Rahman said universities should nurture young people as job creators rather than job seekers.
The prime minister wished the overall success of all programmes undertaken to mark Dhaka University Day.