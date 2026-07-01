DU led all major democratic movements and struggles in Bangladesh: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday said after the restoration of democracy in the country, the next challenge is to consolidate it, and Dhaka University has an important role to play in this regard.

“Since its establishment in 1921, Dhaka University has been playing a pioneering role in expanding higher education and promoting knowledge, research and intellectual pursuits in the country,” the prime minister said in a message issued on the occasion of the 105th Dhaka University Day is being observed Sunday.