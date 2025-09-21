Dengue: Highest single-day death in last 24 hrs, most in Barishal

Dengue infections and fatalities continue to rise across the country. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday reported this year’s highest single-day death toll from the mosquito-borne disease.

Twelve people died in the 24 hours between 8:00 am Saturday and 8:00 am Sunday, with five of them in the Barishal division.

This brings the total number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease this year to 179, with 41,831 cases recorded to date.