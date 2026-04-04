Measles-Rubella special vaccination campaign begins tomorrow
A special nationwide measles-rubella vaccination campaign will begin tomorrow targeting the children aged 6 to 59 months in high-risk areas.
Initially, the program will be launched simultaneously in 30 upazilas across 18 districts, with priority given to young children within the specified age group.
The announcement was made today at a press briefing at Bangladesh Secretariat by Health and Family Welfare Adviser Sardar Md. Sakhawat Hossain.
He stated that the vaccination drive will start at 9 am across the selected upazilas. The initiative has been undertaken based on recommendations from national and international experts, who identified the high-risk areas for immediate intervention.
These targeted 30 upazilas for the first phase are - Godagari in Rajshahi, Nawabganj in Dhaka, Louhajang, Sadar and Srinagar upazilas in Munshiganj, Nalchity in Jhalokathi, Trishal, Sadar and Fulbaria upazilas in Mymensingh, Haimchar and Sadar upazlas of Chandpur, Mehendiganj and Bakerganj upazilas of Barishal, Ishwardi, Sadar, Atgharia and Bera upazilas of Pabna, Porsha of Naogaon, Gazipur Sadar, Atpara upazila of Netrokona, Jazira upazila of Shariatpur, Barguna Sadar, Madaripur Sadar, Maheshkhali and Ramu upazilas of Cox''s Bazar, Sadar, Shibganj and Bholahat upazilas of Chapainawabganj, Natore Sadar and Sadar upazila of Jashore districts.
The government has finalized some key guidelines including children aged 6-59 months will be vaccinated, regardless of prior vaccination status, children with fever or illness should receive the vaccine after recovery, vitamin A capsules will be given to the children who are infected or have fever, healthy children will receive only the vaccine.
According to the minister, about 82 per cent of measles-rubella cases occur among the children under five years of age, prompting the government to prioritize this group.
Vaccinations will be administered daily from 9am to 5pm at designated centers including existing vaccination sites, schools and community centers.
The Health Ministry noted that the campaign will gradually expand nationwide and is expected to become part of the routine immunization program by July.
Responding to a question about declining vaccination rates in 2025, the minister said the government is focusing on protecting children now rather than investigating past trends.
Senior officials including the representatives from the Health Ministry and public health experts were also present at the briefing.