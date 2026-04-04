Measles-Rubella special vaccination campaign begins tomorrow

A special nationwide measles-rubella vaccination campaign will begin tomorrow targeting the children aged 6 to 59 months in high-risk areas.

Initially, the program will be launched simultaneously in 30 upazilas across 18 districts, with priority given to young children within the specified age group.

The announcement was made today at a press briefing at Bangladesh Secretariat by Health and Family Welfare Adviser Sardar Md. Sakhawat Hossain.

He stated that the vaccination drive will start at 9 am across the selected upazilas. The initiative has been undertaken based on recommendations from national and international experts, who identified the high-risk areas for immediate intervention.