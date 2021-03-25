Startling new information on the killing of GC Deb

Shahaduz Zaman and Khairul Islam

The smiling face of professor Gobindachandra Deb, better known as GC Deb, catches our attention every time we see the pictures of the martyred intellectuals in the media contents on martyred intellectuals day.

GC Deb’s adopted son Jyotiprakash Datta let us know that the smiling photograph of the professor was taken at a studio on the professor’s birthday.

The forgetful philosophy professor at the University of Dhaka was unmarried.

Being an insolvent student, Jyotiprakash worked part-time at a publication house till midnight. The security guards of the Jagannath Hall several nights spotted him creeping into his dormitory, climbing over boundary wall as the dorm’s main entrance was locked before his return.

Notified about the matter, the hall provost GC Deb summoned Jyotiprakash. Instead of punishing him, GC Deb invited Jyotiprakash to stay at his home. The professor offered Jyotiprakash a job, to take dictation, and took responsibility of his student’s accommodation and food. After a few days, GC Deb adopted Jyotiprakash as his son.

GC Deb’s family expanded to three members when Jyotiprakash had married a writer Purabi Basu. Jyotiprakash and Purabi migrated to the US for higher studies in the late 1960s and GC Deb adopted another littérateur, Rokeya Sultana, as his daughter.

GC Deb’s secular philosophy was reflected in his way of life by adopting son and daughter from two different religions. Rokeya and her husband witnessed first-hand the abduction of GC Deb when the Pakistani occupational army raided the Jagannath Hall provost building on 25 March 1971 midnight.