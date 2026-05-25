Measles and symptoms: 17 more children die
Another 17 children have died in Bangladesh from measles and measles-like symptoms. Among them, 16 children died with measles symptoms, while the Directorate General of Health Services confirmed one death from measles itself.
With this, the total number of deaths from measles and measles-like symptoms in the country over the past 71 days has risen to 545. Of these, 458 children died with measles-like symptoms, while 87 deaths from confirmed measles have been verified.
The information was revealed today, Monday, in the latest report from the Directorate General of Health Services. The figures cover the period from 8:00 am on 24 May to 8:00 am today, 25 May.
Among the 17 children who died in the last 24 hours, seven were from the Dhaka division. In addition, three children died in Sylhet division; two each in Rajshahi, Chattogram, and Barishal divisions; and one in Mymensingh.
In the past 24 hours, 1,127 measles patients were identified. During the same period, 1,027 children with measles symptoms were admitted to hospitals. Of them, 427 were from Dhaka division. Chattogram followed with 208 admissions, then Barishal with 128, and Khulna with 95. Over the last 24 hours, 1,405 patients were also discharged from hospitals.
The first measles patient in the country was identified on 15 March.
According to the latest report by the Directorate General of Health Services, the total number of measles patients over the past 71 days has reached 64,940. A total of 51,585 people have been hospitalised, while 8,719 confirmed measles cases have been identified.
Additionally, 47,619 patients have been discharged from hospitals during this period.