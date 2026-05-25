Measles and symptoms: 17 more children die

Another 17 children have died in Bangladesh from measles and measles-like symptoms. Among them, 16 children died with measles symptoms, while the Directorate General of Health Services confirmed one death from measles itself.

With this, the total number of deaths from measles and measles-like symptoms in the country over the past 71 days has risen to 545. Of these, 458 children died with measles-like symptoms, while 87 deaths from confirmed measles have been verified.

The information was revealed today, Monday, in the latest report from the Directorate General of Health Services. The figures cover the period from 8:00 am on 24 May to 8:00 am today, 25 May.

Among the 17 children who died in the last 24 hours, seven were from the Dhaka division. In addition, three children died in Sylhet division; two each in Rajshahi, Chattogram, and Barishal divisions; and one in Mymensingh.

