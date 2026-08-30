Human Rights Commission Bill: Opposition MPs skip parliamentary committee discussion

Opposition members of parliament (MPs) did not participate in discussions on the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Bill at the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

They have decided to refrain from participating at any stage of the bill’s passage. Their reasons have been set out in writing and submitted to the parliamentary committee.

After the bill was introduced in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) on Thursday, it was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for scrutiny and submission of a report.