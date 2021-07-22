‘Strictest restrictions to come into force from tomorrow’

Restrictions will come into force from tomorrow, Friday, till 5 August, in order to implement the government’s directives aimed at bringing the spread of coronavirus under control. These will be the ‘strictest restrictions’, according to state minister for public administration Farhad Hossain.

The state minister, speaking to Prothom Alo today, Thursday, said they would enforce the strictest restrictions from Friday. He called for cooperation from all quarters, saying that was no alternative to such measures in order to being the transmission of coronavirus under control.

The state minister said, the restrictions will be enforced just as declared. There will be no change.