Students aged between 12 and 17 to get Pfizer jab from Monday

He said eight schools— HURDCO International School, South Point International School, Chittagong Grammar School, Ideal School and College, Kakoli High School, Dhaka Commerce College, Scholastica (Mirpur) and Southbreeze School—have been identified primarily as clusters. The vaccination campaign of these schools will start from tomorrow, Monday. Students from other schools will be allowed to receive Covid-19 vaccine from these institutions.
According to the bulletin, there will be 25 booths per school. A target of administering 4000 to 5000 vaccines per day has been fixed. Preparation of inoculating vaccines to the students of 22 districts outside the Dhaka division is underway. Students of all districts across the country will be brought under vaccination coverage in phases.
The authorities of educational institutions will send the list of their students, attaching birth certificate number, to the ICT division. The ICT division will then add the list to the Surokha website following scrutiny. Students will have to bring a copy of their birth certificate to the vaccination centre, the bulletin added.
Earlier, 120 students in Manikganj were inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine on a trial basis. But they didn’t experience any abnormal side effects.