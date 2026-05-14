Measles and symptom deaths reach 439 as 7 more children die
Seven more children have died from measles and measles symptoms in the country 24 hours from Wednesday 8:00 am to Thursday 8:00 am.
Among them, one child had been diagnosed with measles while six children had measles symptoms.
During this time, another 1,363 children across the country showed symptoms of measles.
The child who had been diagnosed with measles died in Dhaka. Among those who died from measles symptoms, four children died in Dhaka, one in Chattogram, and one in Mymensingh.
This information was disclosed today, Thursday, in the measles report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With this, since 15 March, information has been received about the deaths of 369 children in the country from measles symptoms. During this period, 70 children died after being diagnosed with measles. In total, 439 children have died.
According to the DGHS, since 15 March this year, 54,419 children have shown measles symptoms. During this period, 39,160 children were admitted to hospitals with measles symptoms. However, among them, 34,968 children recovered and returned home from the hospital.
The Directorate General of Health Services also mentioned that since 15 March, measles has been confirmed in 7,305 children across the country.