Chief adviser to leave for UNGA session Sunday
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus will leave for New York tomorrow night to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
The chief adviser will reach New York on 22 September and address the UN General Assembly session on 26 September, chief adviser's senior assistant press secretary Foyez Ahammad told the news agency this evening.
Professor Yunus is scheduled to return home on 2 October, he said.
Earlier, on 17 September, foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain at a briefing said that four political leaders will join the Bangladesh delegation this year.
They are BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP leader Humayun Kabir, Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, and National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Akhter Hossen.
In his speech, the chief adviser is expected to reflect on the government's activities over the past one year and reaffirm the interim administration's commitment to restoring democracy through reforms and free and fair elections slated for February next year, Touhid Hossain said.
He also said this year's UNGA is especially significant for Bangladesh as on 30 September, the UN will host for the first time a high-level conference on the situation of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar.