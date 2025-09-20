Chief adviser to leave for UNGA session Sunday

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus will leave for New York tomorrow night to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The chief adviser will reach New York on 22 September and address the UN General Assembly session on 26 September, chief adviser's senior assistant press secretary Foyez Ahammad told the news agency this evening.

Professor Yunus is scheduled to return home on 2 October, he said.

Earlier, on 17 September, foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain at a briefing said that four political leaders will join the Bangladesh delegation this year.