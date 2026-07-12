5 more children die with measles symptoms, 969 new cases recorded

Five more children died from measles and measles-like symptoms across the country in the past 24 hours from 8:00 am Saturday to 8:00 am Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deaths, one child had tested positive for measles, while the other four showed measles-like symptoms.

During the same period, 969 more children were reported to have measles or measles-like symptoms nationwide. Of them, 90 were confirmed to have measles.

The child with confirmed measles died in Dhaka. Among the four children who died with measles-like symptoms, two were from Dhaka and one each from Sylhet and Barishal.