5 more children die with measles symptoms, 969 new cases recorded
Five more children died from measles and measles-like symptoms across the country in the past 24 hours from 8:00 am Saturday to 8:00 am Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Among the deaths, one child had tested positive for measles, while the other four showed measles-like symptoms.
During the same period, 969 more children were reported to have measles or measles-like symptoms nationwide. Of them, 90 were confirmed to have measles.
The child with confirmed measles died in Dhaka. Among the four children who died with measles-like symptoms, two were from Dhaka and one each from Sylhet and Barishal.
The latest deaths raise the number of children who have died with measles-like symptoms since 15 March to 664. Another 94 children have died after being confirmed with measles.
The total death toll from measles and measles-like symptoms has now reached 758.
DGHS data show that since 15 March, a total of 111,480 children have developed measles-like symptoms, while 13,500 children have tested positive for measles. Altogether, as many as 124,980 children have been affected by measles or measles-like symptoms during the period.
The health directorate also said 90,605 children have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since 15 March.
In the past 24 hours alone, 849 children were admitted to hospitals with measles, while 843 were discharged after recovery.