Profit sharing by state-owned power companies amid subsidies

The power generation sector has been incurring losses year after year. Every year, government subsidies for this sector increase, with a record Tk 620 billion (62,000 crore) subsidy provided in the last fiscal year. Yet, state-owned power generation companies continue to make regular profits.

The government calls this “artificial profit”. To stop it, the Power Division issued a directive last September. However, company officials and employees still shared profits among themselves.

As per the contracts, the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) purchases electricity generated from all state-owned and private power plants. BPDB then sells it to six distribution companies at rates set by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

On average, BPDB spends over Tk 11 per unit of electricity purchased but sells it at Tk 7.04 per unit, resulting in losses that are reimbursed by the government as subsidies.

There are six state-owned companies in power generation, six in distribution, and one in transmission. Their salary structures are significantly higher than the government pay scale. Officials and employees receive benefits including provident fund, gratuity, annual leave, group insurance, and annual salary increments. On top of that, they share company profits every year as a “profit bonus”.