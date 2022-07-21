Discussion held over stopping killing at border: BGB DG

He came up with these remarks on Thursday at a DG-level border conference at the headquarters of BGB at Pilkhana in Dhaka.

Major General Shakil Ahmed said “Killing one at the border is not only killing a person, but it also brings suffering for the deceased family. Besides, it also makes the professional relationship between our border guards questionable. We said this to BSF. Hopefully, we will be able to bring the number of killings down to zero.”

At the press briefing, the BGB boss alleged that a total of 212 Rohingya refugees from India entered into Bangladesh, crossing the Bangladesh-India border.