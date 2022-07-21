Bangladesh

Discussion held over stopping killing at border: BGB DG

Staff Correspondent
Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) director general Major General Shakil Ahmed on Thursday said a detailed discussion with Border Security Forces (BSF) was held over bringing the killings at the border to an end.

The BGB director general claimed they are discussing the issue in detail. They are not talking about reducing the number of killings. They are trying to bringing the number down to zero.

He came up with these remarks on Thursday at a DG-level border conference at the headquarters of BGB at Pilkhana in Dhaka.

Major General Shakil Ahmed said “Killing one at the border is not only killing a person, but it also brings suffering for the deceased family. Besides, it also makes the professional relationship between our border guards questionable. We said this to BSF. Hopefully, we will be able to bring the number of killings down to zero.”

At the press briefing, the BGB boss alleged that a total of 212 Rohingya refugees from India entered into Bangladesh, crossing the Bangladesh-India border.

