JS Speaker to hold press conference at 5pm following President’s resignation

The Speaker returned to Dhaka from Bangkok on Friday afternoon. He had travelled to the Thailand capital on 19 July for a medical check-up.

Speaking to newspersons at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 12:15 pm, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad said he had no knowledge of the President's resignation.

Responding to a question, he said, “I do not know what the President will or will not do. He is the First Citizen of the country.”

Asked further about the possibility of the President stepping down, the Speaker said, “I was outside the country. Therefore, I have no knowledge of whether anyone intends to resign. I may know more now. If the President resigns, the resignation will be submitted to the Speaker. The Jatiya Sangsad will elect a new President within 90 days. That is the parliamentary convention.”