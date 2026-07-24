JS Speaker to hold press conference at 5pm following President’s resignation
Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad has called an emergency press conference, which is scheduled to take place at 5:00 pm today, Friday.
According to a press release issued by the Assistant Director of the Public Relations Wing of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat, the briefing will be held in the Parliament Oath Room following the Speaker’s acceptance of the President's letter of resignation.
The Speaker returned to Dhaka from Bangkok on Friday afternoon. He had travelled to the Thailand capital on 19 July for a medical check-up.
Speaking to newspersons at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 12:15 pm, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad said he had no knowledge of the President's resignation.
Responding to a question, he said, “I do not know what the President will or will not do. He is the First Citizen of the country.”
Asked further about the possibility of the President stepping down, the Speaker said, “I was outside the country. Therefore, I have no knowledge of whether anyone intends to resign. I may know more now. If the President resigns, the resignation will be submitted to the Speaker. The Jatiya Sangsad will elect a new President within 90 days. That is the parliamentary convention.”
When asked why he had cut short his visit to Bangkok, the Speaker replied, “I had some personal matters to attend to in Dhaka. As my medical check-up was completed yesterday, I decided to return home.”
Responding to questions about assuming presidential responsibilities in case of the resignation, the Speaker said, “This is written in the Constitution of Bangladesh. When the President resigns, the Speaker serves as Acting President. The Jatiya Sangsad elects the President, and that election must be held within three months. That is the constitutional position.”
Hafiz Uddin Ahmad had travelled from Dhaka to Bangkok on 19 July for medical treatment. His return two days earlier than scheduled has further fuelled speculation over the possible resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, as under the Constitution the President submits a resignation letter to the Speaker, who then assumes the role of Acting President until a new Head of State is elected.
For several days, there has been widespread speculation that President Mohammed Shahabuddin may resign.