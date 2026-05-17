Eid-ul-Azha on 27 May in Saudi Arabia
The moon for the holy month of Dhul-Hijjah was sighted in Saudi Arabia today, Sunday.
Based on this, the country will celebrate the holy Eid-ul-Azha on 10 Dhul-Hijjah, which corresponds to Wednesday, 27 May. The authorities in the country made this announcement today. The holy Hajj will be performed on the day before Eid, on 26 May, reports Gulf News.
Alongside Saudi Arabia, Oman has also announced that it will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on 27 May. Prior to this, Indonesia and Malaysia also announced that they would celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on the same day.
Generally, in Bangladesh, Eid is celebrated a day after it is observed in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries. Accordingly, subject to moon sighting, Eid-ul-Azha may be celebrated in Bangladesh on 28 May (Thursday).