Eid-ul-Azha on 27 May in Saudi Arabia

The moon for the holy month of Dhul-Hijjah was sighted in Saudi Arabia today, Sunday.

Based on this, the country will celebrate the holy Eid-ul-Azha on 10 Dhul-Hijjah, which corresponds to Wednesday, 27 May. The authorities in the country made this announcement today. The holy Hajj will be performed on the day before Eid, on 26 May, reports Gulf News.