Govt not involved with proclamation of July revolution: CA’s press secretary
The interim government does not have any involvement in the proclamation of the July revolution, which the Students Against Discrimination is set to announce on 31 December.
Chief Adviser’s press secretary Md Shafiqul Alam revealed this at a media briefing at state guest house Jamuna on Sunday.
He also stated that the government wants to consider this proclamation as a “private initiative”.
“This is a private initiative. We are considering this as a private initiative. The government does not have any involvement whatsoever with this. Those who are supporting this, have been supporting this as a private initiative,” he said when a newsperson asked him a question on the proclamation.
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’ deputy press secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad also addressed the issue in the media briefing.
The Students Against Discrimination is set to make a formal proclamation of the July revolution at the central Shaheed Minar on 31 December.
The leaders of the Students Against Discrimination spoke to the media about the proclamation at a press conference at the platform’s head office in the capital’s Bangla Motor area today.
Addressing the media conference, Students Against Discrimination coordinator Hasnat Abdullah said, “We want the Mujibist constitution to be declared buried. The grave of the Mujibist constitution of 1972 will be dug from the same place where the one-point demand was declared. We expect the Nazi Awami League will be declared irrelevant in the Proclamation of July revolution.”
Hasnat Abdullah thinks the Proclamation of July revolution should have been made on 5 August.
As it did not happen, the pro-fascist forces have been plotting everywhere, including the media and intellectual arenas, he expressed.
Questions are being raised on its legitimacy despite the revolution standing on the blood of more than 2,000 martyrs and over 20,000 injured.
Speaking at the conference, former coordinator of Students Against Discrimination and currently chief organiser of Jatiya Nagorik Committee (National Citizens Committee) Sarjis Alam said, “We have crossed only a step of the revolution. The Proclamation of July revolution should have been made before.”
“We believe this proclamation will uphold the aspirations and expectations of everyone as our revolution held all anti-fascist people together,” he added.
He mentioned that a draft of the proclamation has already been prepared.
Sarjis Alam further said, “Opinions are being taken from the people, who participated directly in this revolution regardless of the political parties, opinions, religions and ages. The draft is now undergoing correction, revision and development.”