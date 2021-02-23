Syed Abul Maksud passes away

Eminent researcher and columnist Syed Abul Maksud has passed away. He was 74.

The Square Hospital authorities declared him dead at 7:15pm on Tuesday.

Syed Abul Maksud's son Syed Nafis Maksud confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

He left behind wife, a son and a daughter.

Syed Nafis Maksud said his father fainted at their residence and he was rushed to the hospital.

Physicians said Syed Abul Maksud had died before he was brought to the hospital.