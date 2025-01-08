5 reform commissions likely to submit reports within 15 Jan: Shafiqul Alam
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam Tuesday said five reform commissions out of six are likely to submit their reports to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus within 15 January.
“The interim government hopes that the five commissions out of six would be able to submit their reports within 15 January,” he told a press briefing.
The press briefing was held in the capital’s Foreign Service Academy here in the evening.
Alam said six reform commissions were supposed to submit their reports within 31 December in 2024 but the commissions sought time extension as they did not complete their tasks within the stipulated timeframe.
Replying to a question, he said reform is an ongoing process while the state reform was the main expectation of the July revolution.
About the outcomes of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman’s meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, the press secretary said the chief adviser and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer held a one-to-one meeting in a cordial atmosphere.
During the meeting, he said, they discussed state reforms, electoral reform, national unity and consensus building.
Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder also spoke at the press briefing.