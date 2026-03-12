Mirza Abbas taken to Evercare Hospital after falling ill
Mirza Abbas, political adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, a member of parliament and a standing committee member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has fallen ill and been admitted to hospital.
According to family sources, he suddenly lost consciousness during iftar on Wednesday.
When his condition did not improve, he was taken to Evercare Hospital Dhaka late at night and admitted for treatment.
His wife Afroza Abbas, president of the Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, has sought prayers from the public for his recovery.