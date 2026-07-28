Legal action may be taken for allegations pre- or post-presidency: PM’s adviser

However, he clarified that his reply was not specific to former president Mohammed Shahabuddin, but applies to any president.

Responding to a query on whether former president Mohammed Shahabuddin had been granted immunity, PM’s Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said, “There is some confusion surrounding the matter of immunity. A person holding the office of the President in Bangladesh will not face legal proceedings during their tenure. However, when they are no longer in office—and I am not speaking specifically about this president (former president Mohammed Shahabuddin), but any president—legal action can be taken for any misconduct committed before or after.”

The adviser noted that the government's position on initiating local government elections within this year remains unchanged.

He also mentioned the ongoing process to establish Cox’s Bazar as a city corporation.