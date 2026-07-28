Legal action may be taken for allegations pre- or post-presidency: PM’s adviser
Legal action can be taken against a president if there are allegations concerning the period before or after holding office, though they remain immune while in post, stated Prime Minister’s Adviser on Information and Broadcasting, Zahed Ur Rahman.
The adviser made these remarks today, Tuesday, at a regular press conference held at the Secretariat to highlight the government's activities, in response to journalists' questions regarding immediate past president Mohammed Shahabuddin.
However, he clarified that his reply was not specific to former president Mohammed Shahabuddin, but applies to any president.
Responding to a query on whether former president Mohammed Shahabuddin had been granted immunity, PM’s Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said, “There is some confusion surrounding the matter of immunity. A person holding the office of the President in Bangladesh will not face legal proceedings during their tenure. However, when they are no longer in office—and I am not speaking specifically about this president (former president Mohammed Shahabuddin), but any president—legal action can be taken for any misconduct committed before or after.”
The adviser noted that the government's position on initiating local government elections within this year remains unchanged.
He also mentioned the ongoing process to establish Cox’s Bazar as a city corporation.
When questioned about whether 32 joint secretaries who served as deputy commissioners during the controversial 2018 election were sent on compulsory retirement specifically for that reason, the adviser refrained from commenting directly.
“The government has not stated anything to that effect. Has it?” he remarked.
“Under the Public Service Act, an official who completes 25 years of service may be sent on compulsory retirement. There is no requirement to show cause,” he added.
No decision yet on PM’s attendance at BRICS Summit
Stating that no decision has yet been made on whether Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will attend the BRICS Summit, the PM’s Information Adviser explained that Bangladesh is an observer, not a full member of BRICS, and has been invited accordingly. Consequently, a decision will be taken at the government level regarding the Prime Minister’s attendance.
“If he attends, there will be opportunities to hold meetings with various leaders,” he added.
Zahed Ur Rahman further said that to his knowledge, even preliminary discussions on the matter have not yet commenced.
The Principal Information Officer of the Press Information Department, Syed Abdal Ahmad, was also present at the press conference.