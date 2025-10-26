Japan to establish school in Bangladesh to hire skilled transport drivers

Leading Japanese entrepreneur and politician Miki Watanabe has announced plans to establish a driving school in Bangladesh to hire skilled drivers for his country.

Watanabe, founder of the Watami Group, made the announcement during a meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna here on Saturday evening, said CA's Press Wing.

“We are now looking for a 12,000-square-metre area to set up a driving school,” Watanabe told the Chief Adviser, adding that there is a high demand for qualified drivers in Japan and Bangladesh can be a key source of such manpower.

The Chief Adviser asked the officials to find a suitable land for the proposed driving school, preferably on the outskirts of Dhaka.

It was a follow up meeting on Professor Yunus’s official visit to Japan in May, during which Japanese entrepreneurs signed an agreement with Bangladeshi authorities to recruit 100,000 workers from Bangladesh over the next five years.