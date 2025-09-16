Bangladesh condemns Israeli attack on Qatar

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the recent Israeli attack on Qatar, terming it an affront to the dignity of the Muslim Ummah, and reiterated its steadfast support to Qatar and the cause of Palestine.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain conveyed Bangladesh’s position while attending the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit held in Doha on Monday, according to a message received in Dhaka.

The summit was convened in the aftermath of the 9 September Israeli strike on Qatar.