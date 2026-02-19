PM would prefer to use personal vehicle: Press secretary
Prime minister Tarique Rahman would prefer to use his personal vehicle during his tenure instead of government provided ones, PM’s press secretary Saleh Shibly said.
“He (PM) is at ease in his personal vehicle during his movement,” the press secretary said.
Shibly further said on the first day in office on Wednesday after being sworn in Rahman used his private vehicle that did not carry the national flag as well.
The press secretary also said the new prime minister also directed the officials concerned to reduce the number of escort vehicles to four while so far the convoys of heads of government in the country comprised 13 to 14 vehicles.
“He, however, will use the national flag in his vehicle while attending state programmes and during visits of foreign guests,” he said.
The prime minister went to suburban Savar to pay homage at the National Memorial for Liberation War martyrs, Savar to offer prayers at the graves of his parents and his Bangladesh Secretariat office.
He said the prime minister also decided to hold most of the cabinet meetings at the Bangladesh Secretariat, where most ministers sit, instead of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
He said Tarique Rahman took the decision as movements of ministers en masse to attend meetings at the PMO would intensify traffic jams in busy days exposing commuters to sufferings.
“The prime minister by now directed the concerned ministry to stop the practice, which requires police members to remain standing on both sides of streets (during prime minister’s movement),” Shibly added.