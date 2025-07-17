Sohel Taj, Sharmin meet CA, invite him to join Tajuddin’s birth centenary celebrations

Sharmin Ahmad and Tanjim Ahmed Sohel Taj, the eldest daughter and the only son of Bangladesh's first prime minister Tajuddin Ahmad, met chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday.

During the meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna, they formally invited Prof Yunus to attend the upcoming birth centenary celebration of their father and one of the organisers of the Liberation War, on behalf of their family, according to the CA’s press wing.