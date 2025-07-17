Sohel Taj, Sharmin meet CA, invite him to join Tajuddin’s birth centenary celebrations
Sharmin Ahmad and Tanjim Ahmed Sohel Taj, the eldest daughter and the only son of Bangladesh's first prime minister Tajuddin Ahmad, met chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday.
During the meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna, they formally invited Prof Yunus to attend the upcoming birth centenary celebration of their father and one of the organisers of the Liberation War, on behalf of their family, according to the CA’s press wing.
Sharmin Ahmad presented the chief adviser with a copy of her book ‘Tajuddin Ahmad: Neta O Pita’ (Leader and Father), which chronicles the life and political legacy of her father.
Born on 23 July 1925, Tajuddin Ahmad had led the first government of Bangladesh as its prime minister during the Liberation War in 1971.