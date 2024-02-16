DCAB talks
Hasina-Zelensky meeting won’t affect Dhaka-Moscow relations: Russian envoy
Russian ambassador to Dhaka Alexander Mantytskiy has said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's meeting with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference will not affect Russia-Bangladesh relations.
The Russian envoy said this replying to a query during the DCAB Talk organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Thursday.
Alexander Mantytskiy said, “We welcome the Bangladesh policy on friendship to all, malice to none. We are not at war with the US. They have their own economic interests; we also have economic cooperation with Bangladesh. We hope that meeting will have no impact on our relationship.”
Sheikh Hasina will scheduled to have a meeting with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
Alexander Mantytskiy said Ukraine is holding talks with various countries to secure support for their proposal to end the war, and that is nothing but hypocrisy. Russia does not support that proposal, the Russian envoy added.
‘We don’t see through India’s eyes’
Asked whether Russia follows India’s policy for Bangladesh, the Russian envoy said, “We follow our policy. Russia and India differ in many issues, but we maintain our policy here. We do not look at Bangladesh through the eyes of India.”